Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has sparked controversy by claiming his phone is tapped and he is under constant surveillance, raising concerns about privacy and the pervasive influence of artificial intelligence on individual thought and decision-making.

IMAGE: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan speaks after inaugurating the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair at the University of Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, November 26, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy VD Satheesan on X

Key Points Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan claimed on Thursday that his phone is tapped and he is under constant surveillance.

Satheesan stated he sometimes provides "wrong things" to mislead those tapping his phone.

He expressed concern that artificial intelligence (AI) is denying people the chance to think for themselves.

The CM referenced George Orwell's '1984' and a new book 'Freedom to Think' in his speech.

Satheesan highlighted how AI monitors consumer behaviour in public spaces, influencing personal decisions.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday claimed that his phone is tapped and he himself is under constant surveillance, so he sometimes says wrong things to mislead those listening in.

Satheesan made the claims while speaking at a Constitution Day event where he also said that in the current times where artificial intelligence holds sway, people are being denied the chance to think for themselves.

CM Satheesan On Surveillance And '1984'

In his speech, the chief minister said that when he was a college student, he had read George Orwell's book '1984' -- a speculative fiction novel about mass surveillance of the people by the state.

"After reading the book, I was in a state of tension and insecurity for a month. It was because the book spoke about citizens being under surveillance of the state at all times, wherever they are."

"But now, I have no tension as I know I am under constant surveillance. There are no secrets. I know that my phone is also being tapped. So sometimes I say wrong things to mislead those tapping my phone. Everyone is under surveillance," he claimed.

He, however, did not clarify who was behind the alleged tapping.

Artificial Intelligence And Loss Of Individual Thought

Referring to a new book titled, 'Freedom to Think', Satheesan claimed that people are not being allowed to take decisions for themselves in the current times.

He said that in the age where artificial intelligence (AI) holds sway, an individual's decisions are not governed by them, but by somebody else.

"When we go to a mall or a supermarket, we are under constant surveillance of cameras. They monitor where you are standing -- whether it is the vegetable or meat or candy section -- and your facial expressions."

"Your approach and mannerisms are analysed using AI and by the time you get back to your vehicle, brands of things you like are dumped on your phone, saying buy this, or eat that, etc. So, we have reached a time where what we should eat or think is being decided by someone else," the CM said.