Home  » News » My partner and son...: Elon Musk reveals his Indian connection

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 01, 2025 09:03 IST
December 01, 2025 09:03 IST

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his partner Shivon Zilis is "half-Indian" and one of their children's middle name is 'Sekhar' after the Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

IMAGE: Investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during an interview. Photograph: @nikhilkamathcio/X

"One of my sons with her is, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar," Musk said in an interview with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his show 'People by WTF'.

S Chandrasekhar was a renowned Indian-American astrophysicist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 "for his theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars".

 

When asked if Zilis had spent any time in India, Musk said she was given up for adoption when she was a baby and grew up in Canada. "I think her father was like an exchange student at the university, or something like that. I'm not sure of the exact details, but, just kind of thing where I don't know... she was given up for adoption," he said.

Musk has four children with Zilis -- twins Strider and Azure, a daughter Arcadia and son Seldon Lycurgus. Zilis is a director of operations and special projects at one of Musk's companies Neuralink.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
