My intention was...: Ajit Pawar on video of 'rebuking' IPS officer

A day after a video showed him rebuking and asking a woman IPS officer to stop action against illegal soil excavation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said he did not want to interfere but was only trying to deescalate a tense situation.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: @AjitPawarSpeaks/X

As the Nationalist Congress Party chief came under fire over the incident, police registered a case against several persons for allegedly obstructing IPS officer Anjana Krishna and other officials as they were taking action against illegal 'murum' soil excavation in Solapur district.

In the viral video which surfaced on Thursday, Pawar was heard admonishing Krishna over phone.

"Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further," Pawar said in a statement on Friday.

He values the rule of law and has the highest respect for the police force and its officers, including women officers who serve with distinction and courage, he said.

"I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law," Pawar further said.

The video, aired by Marathi news channels, showed Anjana Krishna, sub-divisional police officer, Karmala, talking to Pawar on a local NCP worker's phone. She did not recognise his voice at first.

Pawar then made a video call to the police officer, and purportedly asked her in a stern tone to stop action against the illegal excavation.

Murum soil is used in road construction.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut accused Ajit Pawar of protecting "thieves", and said he has no right to remain in the government.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the Deputy CM is asking an IPS officer to back illegal activities but preaches about following law to others.

"He is so disciplined, right? Where is your discipline? He is scolding her (the IPS officer) to provide protection to the thieves of his party," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"Illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil means causing loss to the exchequer. As this has come out in public, Ajit Pawar has no right to be in the government. Earlier, many (leaders) had to resign on moral grounds because of such instances," he said.

"You are robbing the entire state. Ministers should be ashamed," Raut alleged.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report was registered against Baba Jagtap, Nitin Mali, Santosh Kapre, Anna Dhane and 15 to 20 others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 189 (2) (Unlawful Assembly), and relevant sections of Protection of Environment Act, said an official of Kurduwadi police station.

The incident had taken place on August 31 when revenue department officials along with IPS officer Anjali Krishna reached Kapre Wasti to take action against illegal excavation, said the official.

The accused allegedly tried to obstruct the action, he added.