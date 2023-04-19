My father needs medical attention: Mukul Roy's son amid talk of BJP return

Mukul Roy needs medical attention, his son Subharanghsu said on Wednesday after the veteran politician from West Bengal expressed his desire to return to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Mukul Roy with senior BJP leader Amit Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters, he said Roy's statement about returning to the BJP should not be taken seriously.

"I have heard what my father said. He needs medical attention. He has physical and neurological problems. Those trying to use my father to serve their political interests should be ashamed of themselves," said Subharanghsu, who is a former MLA.

"He is extremely unwell and suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease," he added.

Roy, an MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar, switched over to the Trinamool Congress from the BJP along with his son after the 2021 assembly elections.

Known for his electioneering skills, Roy joined the BJP in 2017, and played a key role in the party's 2019 Lok Sabha polls success in West Bengal.

Since his return to the TMC, Roy has remained away from the public glare, mainly because of his health issues, which took him to the hospital multiple times.

Subharanghsu said that he has been unable to contact his father since he left home on Monday evening and is worried about his wellbeing.

Roy went to New Delhi on Monday evening, and on Tuesday said he would like to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he is keen on returning to the BJP.

Reacting to his father's advice that he too should rejoin the BJP too, Subharangshu said he is a "loyal soldier of the TMC" and would remain so.

The Trinamool Congress declined to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari ruled out the possibility of Roy's return to the BJP.

"We are not interested in inducting such people into the party. We are now busy strengthening our organisation at the booth level," he said on Tuesday.