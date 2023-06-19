MVA partners Congress, NCP vie for Jalna LS seat

The Congress has staked the claim to Jalna Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra which is also being eyed by its ally the Nationalist Congress Party.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with NCP leader Sharad Pawar during the oath taking ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka government, in Bengaluru, May 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The constituency is being represented by senior BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who has won this seat five times on the trot.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi-Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, NCP, and Congress- are yet to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the 2024 elections.

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.

"We put the demand in a party meeting held on Sunday in the presence of Namdev Pawar, the observer and general secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. The meeting was convened for seeking reviews of the party workers," said a Jalna district Congress leader.

In the 2019 elections, Danve defeated Congress candidate Vilas Autade by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.

"This seat has traditionally been contested by Congress. We want that the Congress contestant for the 2024 LS polls should be from this district," the Congress leader said.

The Congress' allies NCP and Shiv Sena-UBT are seeking feedback from workers of their respective parties regarding the Jalna constituency.

Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Danve's home turf in Jafrabad and asked the party workers to gear up for the electoral contest.

Jalna district NCP president said the candidate for the next polls should be from Jalna.

He informed this demand was raised in a party meeting held in Pune recently.