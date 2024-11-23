News
MVA collects support letters from 160 candidates in Maharashtra

Source: PTI
November 23, 2024 09:06 IST
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has collected letters of support from more than 160 of its candidates and some independents, pledging their backing for the alliance in forming a government in the state if voted to power.

IMAGE: Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) leaders -- Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress chief Nana Patole. Photograph: ANI Photo

The counting of votes for the elections to the 288-member legislative assembly held on November 20 began on Saturday.

The letters of support collected from more than 160 candidates will be presented to the governor after declaration of results, sources said.

 

According to the sources, it is a normal practice.

Apart from the MVA candidates, some independents and rebels who may win the elections have also been approached, they said.

The MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar and Congress.

The Congress had fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 nominees in the elections.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

