A local court in Muzaffarnagar has acquitted eight accused in a triple murder case linked to the devastating 2013 riots, highlighting the challenges of prosecution when key witnesses turn hostile.

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Key Points Eight individuals were acquitted in a triple murder case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to establish charges due to a lack of evidence.

33 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, turned hostile during cross-examination on Wednesday.

The case involved the killing of Rajvir, Vikas, and Mahendra on September 7, 2013.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet against 10 accused, two of whom died during the trial.

A local court has acquitted eight people in a triple murder case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, observing that the prosecution failed to establish the charges due to lack of evidence.

Key Details Of The Acquittal

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar on Wednesday acquitted the eight accused after 33 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant Ajendra Kumar, turned hostile during cross-examination and did not support the prosecution's version, government counsel Narendra Sharma said.

Sharma said police had registered a case of triple murder against 10 people, identified as Azad, Shaukat, Zila, Aas Mohammad, Shakir Ali, Noor Hasan, Liyakat, Ali Mohammad, Saud and Yameen.

According to the prosecution, Rajvir (60), Vikas (21) and Mahendra (65) were killed in an attack on September 7, 2013, when they were returning home after attending a panchayat in Purbalian village in the district.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against all 10 accused. During the pendency of the trial, two accused, Saud and Yameen, died.

More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced during the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

The SIT had investigated 175 cases related to the riots and filed chargesheets against the accused.