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School Principal Arrested In Muzaffarnagar For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Student

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 11:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A principal in Muzaffarnagar has been arrested under the BNS and POCSO Acts for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 11 student on college premises, sparking concerns about student safety.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A principal of a private inter college in Muzaffarnagar district was arrested on Saturday.
  • He is accused of sexually harassing a Class 11 girl student on the premises on Friday evening.
  • Police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS Act and POCSO Act against the principal.
  • The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother, alleging assault after the principal called her to his office.
  • An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A principal of a private inter college in Muzaffarnagar district was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student of class 11 on the premises on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Sunil Kumar said police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS Act and POCSO Act against the principal and arrested him.

 

The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted after the principal called her to his office.

Police said an investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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muzaffarnagar principal arrestedsexual harassment casepocso actbns actschool safety

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