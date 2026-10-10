School Principal Arrested In Muzaffarnagar For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Student

A principal in Muzaffarnagar has been arrested under the BNS and POCSO Acts for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 11 student on college premises, sparking concerns about student safety.

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Key Points A principal of a private inter college in Muzaffarnagar district was arrested on Saturday.

He is accused of sexually harassing a Class 11 girl student on the premises on Friday evening.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS Act and POCSO Act against the principal.

The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother, alleging assault after the principal called her to his office.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A principal of a private inter college in Muzaffarnagar district was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student of class 11 on the premises on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Sunil Kumar said police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS Act and POCSO Act against the principal and arrested him.

The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted after the principal called her to his office.

Police said an investigation is underway.