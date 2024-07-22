Muslims welcome VHP's Nuh yatra devotees with garlands

The Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year concluded peacefully on Monday as it passed through Nuh amid tight security arrangements, with members of both Hindu and Muslim communities welcoming the procession at different points.

IMAGE: Heavy police deployment during VHP's Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Haryana, July 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mahamandleshwar Swami Dharamdev said the yatra conveyed a powerful message of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood across the country.

Chanting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Sri Ram", devotees started the yatra from Nalhar Mahadev Mandir and proceeded to Jhir Mandir in Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh.

The yatra, which spanned nearly 80 km, concluded at the temple in Singar village in the evening.

Ahead of the yatra, tight security arrangements were made with deployment of over 2,000 security personnel including paramilitary and surveillance through drones to keep a check on malcontents.

Meetings between representatives from both communities proved effective in making the yatra conclude on a peaceful note, officials said.

The yatra, which entered Nuh district around 11 am, ended around 5.30 pm with the 'Jalabhishek' in the district's three main temples -- Nalhar Mahadev Temple, Ferozepur Jhirka's Jhir Temple and the temple in Singar village.

In the morning, many devotees gathered at Radha Krishna temple in the adjoining Gurugram's Sector 10 before leaving for the Nalhar temple.

Before the yatra began, a large group of women also reached the Nalhar Mahadev temple where they were accorded a warm welcome by Muslims at the Tiranga Chowk.

Several groups of Muslims welcomed the saints part of the yatra with garlands along the route.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chairman of All India Imam Organization, had on Sunday visited Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh to appeal for peace.

Many welcome gates were erected and food stalls set up for the members of the procession.

Liquor shops had been ordered shut on Sunday till the yatra was completed.

Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the yatra was carried out smoothly amid stringent security.

He and superintendent of police Vijay Pratap Singh had visited the three temples before the procession overseeing all arrangements.

"The district administration had ensured preparations and arrangements on a large scale in view of today's religious programmes. A large number of devotees worshipped with full enthusiasm in all the temples of the district," Khadgata said.

"District Nuh has had a tradition of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood for years, which was clearly visible again in today's event," he added.

For a peaceful conduct of the yatra, Khadgata was felicitated by the Shiv Temple Development Committee.

Devender Singh, a leader of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Manesar, said the procession became even more devotional and brotherly when Muslims welcomed the Hindus with garlands.

Nuh SP Singh said, "What happened last year was unfortunate but this time the Yatra was peaceful and successful. The efforts of police and administration proved effective."

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric of a Gurugram mosque, died in the clashes that erupted when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh on July 31 last year.

According to officials, over 2,000 personnel from police and paramilitary were deployed in the district ahead of the Monday procession.

The Haryana government had suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district a day before for 24 hours.