Muslims should join hands with BJP if need arises: K'taka Cong leader

Muslims should join hands with BJP if need arises: K'taka Cong leader

May 21, 2019 11:25 IST

IMAGE: Congress leader Roshan Baig with Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. Photograph: @rroshanbaig/Twitter

Amid poor numbers given by exit polls to the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Roshan Baig on Monday dropped hints of quitting the party, and humbly appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation, if the National Democratic Alliance returns to power.

"Well if the NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation," he told a section of media in Bengaluru.

 

Asked if that means Muslims should join hands with the BJP, Baig said if need arises, they must as the Congress had given just one ticket to a Muslim leader in Karnataka.

"If needs be, (Muslims) must join hands. We must not remain loyal to one party. What happened to Muslims in Karnataka? The Congress gave just one seat," he blurted.

Asked if he will take a decision to quit Congress in coming days, Baig said if needs be, he would do it.

"If needs be, I will do it because we (Muslims) cannot remain in a party with disgrace. We live our lives with grace and dignity. Where we will not get respect, we will not want to remain there. If someone makes us sit with love and affection, we will sit with them," he said.

Asked whom would he blame for the present condition of the Muslims in Karnataka, Baig pointed fingers at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao for conducting "flop poll campaign" and also attacked CLP leaders including Siddaramaiah for the same.

"I hold Dinesh Gundu Rao for conducting a flop poll campaign. Moreover, CLP leaders who were flying high in the sky should come to terms with ground realities," he added.

Baig said he was not surprised by exit poll numbers as from the very beginning he knew the Congress would not get good numbers because of the "flop poll campaigning" of the party.

