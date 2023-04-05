News
Rediff.com  » News » Muslim youth thrashed for talking to Hindu girl in K'taka

Muslim youth thrashed for talking to Hindu girl in K'taka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 05, 2023 11:16 IST
In another incident of moral policing in Karnataka, a Muslim youth was assaulted by a gang for talking to a woman Hindu friend, while travelling in a bus near Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Zaheer (22). Bajrang Dal activists are suspected to be behind the crime, sources said.

The injured youth was later hospitalised. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against four people.

 

Sources said the group of Bajrang Dal workers got into the bus after getting information about the youth talking to the girl. They dragged him out of the bus before thrashing him in front of the passengers.

Local SDPI leaders visited the victim at the hospital and urged the police to take strict action against the culprits.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
