News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Muslim population rising, will oust BJP in UP: SP MLA

Muslim population rising, will oust BJP in UP: SP MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 30, 2024 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former state minister and Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali has said that the growing Muslim population would lead to the Bharatiya Janata Party's exit from power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 assembly polls.

IMAGE: People wait in queues to cast their votes in UP polls. Photograph: PTI Photo

The 72-year-old sixth-term MLA from Amroha made the remarks during a party event here on Sunday, with video clips of his speech circulating on social media.

Speaking at the programme, Ali emphasised that the demographic shift would favour the SP, saying, "The Muslim population has increased to such an extent that by 2027, the BJP will have to go, and the Samajwadi Party will come to power."

 

Drawing a parallel between the BJP and the Mughal empire, he said, "If the Mughals, who ruled for over 800 years are no longer around, what makes you think the BJP will last?"

He also labelled the the BJP as "anti-Constitution and anti-reservation."

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP had ousted the Akhilesh Yadav-helmed SP from power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and retained the state in the 2022 assembly polls. The next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2027.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'15 Muslim BJP Candidates In Kashmir'
'15 Muslim BJP Candidates In Kashmir'
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
Anti-Muslim Attacks: Why Are Rahul, Akhilesh Silent?
Anti-Muslim Attacks: Why Are Rahul, Akhilesh Silent?
Maha govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata Gomata'
Maha govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata Gomata'
PT Usha blasts IOA EC for ignoring Olympic medalists
PT Usha blasts IOA EC for ignoring Olympic medalists
Sensex tumbles 1,272 points; Nifty sheds 1.41%
Sensex tumbles 1,272 points; Nifty sheds 1.41%
Pakistan rolls out red-carpet for Zakir Naik
Pakistan rolls out red-carpet for Zakir Naik

More like this

'We aren't worried what Modi says...'

'We aren't worried what Modi says...'

12 Modi Myths Election Results Busted

12 Modi Myths Election Results Busted

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances