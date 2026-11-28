Muslim pilgrims gathered at the historic Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah in Madurai on Saturday, offering prayers amidst heightened security and the Supreme Court-ordered Karthigai Deepam lighting preparations on Thirupparankundram Hill.

IMAGE: Police personnel regulate crowd movement and manage traffic near barricades along the hill pathway from the Dargah to the Deepam Pillar during the Karthigai Deepam festival celebrations, in Madurai. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Over a hundred Muslim visitors offered prayers at the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah on Saturday morning.

The gathering coincided with the Supreme Court-ordered Karthigai Deepam lighting at the nearby Deepathoon stone pillar today.

CRPF and local police are regulating movement and ensuring pilgrims have unobstructed access to the dargah.

The annual Urus (Santhanakoodu) festival for the dargah is scheduled separately for December 10.

Over hundred Muslim visitors including locals and pilgrims from neighbouring Keralam gathered at the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah atop Thirupparankundram Hill on Saturday morning and offered prayers.

Pilgrims Gather Amidst Security

The visitors began queuing at the foothill around 6.15 am to ascend the hill for special prayers at the shrine, which is an active Sufi dargah and mosque, sources said.

Another batch of over 100 visitors was also expected to arrive during the day.

The gathering took place on the same day as the Supreme Court-ordered Karthigai Deepam lighting at the nearby Deepathoon stone pillar today, following heightened tensions and restrictions around the hilltop over the past few days.

During Friday's hearing, senior counsel for the dargah informed the Supreme Court that roughly 100 to 200 members routinely visit the dargah, with the annual Urus (Santhanakoodu) festival scheduled separately for December 10.

The CRPF personnel who have been deployed following the Supreme Court's directive, and also the local police are regulating movement on the hill recording visitor details and conducting security checks at the base while ensuring that pilgrims visiting the dargah have unobstructed access to offer their prayers alongside the temple preparations for lighting the ceremonial Karthigai deepam lamp.