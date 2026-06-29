Muslim leader writes in blood to Modi to declare cow as 'Rashtra Mata'

Samajwadi Party leader Zeeshan Ansari has made a unique appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writing a letter in his own blood to demand that the cow be officially declared "Rashtra Mata," urging the BJP to clarify its position on this significant cultural and political issue.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes.. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

Key Points Samajwadi Party leader Zeeshan Ansari wrote a letter in blood to PM Modi.

The letter demands the cow be declared "Rashtra Mata" (Mother of the Nation).

Ansari, a Muslim, initiated this to press the BJP for a clear stand on cow status.

He highlighted the cow's special place in Indian sentiments and criticised BJP leaders' past statements.

Samajwadi Party leader Zeeshan Ansari on Monday said he has written a letter in his blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding "Rashtra Mata" for the cow.

Ansari wrote the letter outside the district magistrate's office in Varanasi and submitted it addressed to the prime minister.

Why The Demand For 'Rashtra Mata' Status?

"I come from the Muslim community; that is why I have taken this initiative. BJP leaders keep making different statements regarding the cow. We want the BJP to make its stand clear by declaring the cow as the 'Rashtra Mata'," Ansari told reporters.

He said the cow occupies a special place in the sentiments of people in India.

"In many households, the first roti is set aside for the cow. At the same time, BJP chief ministers such as Shubhendu Adhikari and Himanta Biswa Sarma have made statements about having roti with cow," Ansari alleged.