Muslim influencer cancels garba performances in Jaipur after threats

Social media influencer Javed Khan cancelled his scheduled Garba performances in Jaipur after alleged threats from Hindu outfits, sparking concerns over religious inclusivity in cultural events.

IMAGE: An artist performs the traditional folk dance 'Kacchi Ghodi' during a Garba Mahotsav at Mansarovar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, October 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Social media influencer Javed Khan cancelled his Garba performances in Jaipur on October 17 and 18.

The cancellation followed alleged threats from members of Hindu outfits regarding his participation as a Muslim artist.

Organisers were warned of protests and disruptions if Khan was allowed to perform.

Khan returned advance payments and plans to file a written complaint with the Jaipur Police Commissioner.

The Sanatan Suraksha Dal confirmed they would protest if a non-Hindu participated in the event.

Social media influencer Javed Khan cancelled his scheduled Garba performances in Jaipur on October 17 and 18 following alleged threats from members of Hindu outfits over the participation of a Muslim artist.

Allegations Of Threats And Disruptions

Khan alleged that members of two organisations had warned the event organisers that they would stage protests and disrupt the programmes if he was allowed to perform.

He also returned the advance payments he had received for the events.

Khan said the organisers had received phone calls warning of protests and possible disruption if he performed.

"Attending the event was not a problem for me, but they could have disrupted it after I left. Those attending the Garba would have suffered. So I thought it was better not to attend if my presence was creating so much controversy," Khan said.

Influencer's Response And Police Complaint

He said many people had made preparations for the Garba events but were disappointed because of the alleged opposition.

Khan accused certain organisations of trying to gain publicity through such incidents. He said he would meet the Jaipur Police Commissioner to submit a written complaint and raise the issue.

Ravi Patel, who organised an event at Moils Club in Jaipur, said he had received calls from members of the Sanatan Suraksha Dal.

Patel said he was warned that the event would be disrupted if a non-Hindu artist was allowed to perform.

Members of the Sanatan Suraksha Dal said the organisation had made it clear that it would protest if a non-Hindu was allowed to participate in the event.