News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Muslim cleric calls for Karnataka bandh on Thursday over hijab verdict

Muslim cleric calls for Karnataka bandh on Thursday over hijab verdict

Source: PTI
March 16, 2022 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Ameer-E-Shariat Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, has called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday over the verdict of the high court ruling that the hijab was not essential to the practice of Islam.

IMAGE: Students protest the hijab ban in Karnataka, at the Government Degree College, Mendhar, in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, February 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo.

In a video message, Rashadi said, ’I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across the Karnataka State for the entire day."

 

He appealed to every section of the Muslim community will have to participate in the bandh.

‘Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices. We also request every justice loving people and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow the bandh,” Rashadi said.

The maulana also asked the youth to be peaceful during the bandh.

’Youths are requested that they should not impose bandh by closing shops forcibly, indulge in sloganeering or processions. This bandh will be completely peaceful, silent and aimed at only expressing our anger,” the religious leader said.

In its 129-page order the Karnataka high court on Tuesday held that the hijab is not an essential religious practice and upheld the state government's February 5 order banning the use of any clothing on the campus that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.

A full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted after a few students from the coast district headquarter town of Udupi approached the high court seeking permission to wear the hijab inside the classrooms of educational institutions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hijab not essential Islamic practice, says K'taka HC
Hijab not essential Islamic practice, says K'taka HC
Will not go to college without hijab: Udupi students
Will not go to college without hijab: Udupi students
'Unseen hand' behind hijab row to engineer unrest: HC
'Unseen hand' behind hijab row to engineer unrest: HC
Mithila Looks STUNNING!
Mithila Looks STUNNING!
Why This UP Muslim Voted For The BJP
Why This UP Muslim Voted For The BJP
WATCH: A WOW IPL Jersey Launch!
WATCH: A WOW IPL Jersey Launch!
The Kashmir Files Breaks Box Office Records
The Kashmir Files Breaks Box Office Records
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC to hear plea against hijab verdict after Holi hols

SC to hear plea against hijab verdict after Holi hols

Udupi's student-petitioners in hijab case skip classes

Udupi's student-petitioners in hijab case skip classes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances