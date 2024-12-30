HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'English Year': Muslim body issues fatwa against New Year celebrations

'English Year': Muslim body issues fatwa against New Year celebrations

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2024 10:35 IST

x

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the National President of All India Muslim Jamaat on Sunday issued a fatwa against New Year celebrations, discouraging Muslims from celebrating it, instead urged them to focus on religious practices that align with their faith.

IMAGE: A student paints her face for New Year celebrations in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Razvi, the fatwa was issued by Chashme Darfta Bareilly urged both young Muslim men and women to refrain from partaking in the New Year festivities.

"The young men and women who celebrate New Year have been instructed in this fatwa that celebrating New Year is not a matter of pride and neither should this celebration be celebrated nor should it be congratulated," Razvi said, emphasizing that the New Year marks the beginning of the Christian calendar, or the "English Year."

He further stated that such non-religious practices are strictly "prohibited for Muslims."

 

Razvi continued, urging young Muslim people to avoid participating in New Year celebrations, stressing that Muslims should instead focus on religious practices that align with their faith.

"New boys and girls have been instructed not to celebrate New Year... Muslims should avoid celebrating New Year," he said.

Meanwhile, Bareilvi amid reports of author Salman Rushdie's The Satanic Verses being available for sale over three decades after it was "banned" in the country, had voiced his opposition and said that the "ban should continue".

He said there should have been dialogue with people demanding a ban before allowing the sale of the book.

"There should have been dialogue because there is a Muslim perspective," he said.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, also echoed similar views.

He expressed concern that the availability of the book could "harm the social and religious fabric of the country".

"I request the government that in the manner in which the then government had imposed a ban on the eighties, this ban should continue," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Cleric booked for 'fatwa' against BJP supporters
Cleric booked for 'fatwa' against BJP supporters
Chief Imam faces fatwa for joining Ayodhya ceremony
Chief Imam faces fatwa for joining Ayodhya ceremony
FATWA FACTORY: No Mars trip, suicide or Yoga!
FATWA FACTORY: No Mars trip, suicide or Yoga!
Fatwa can't be forced upon people: Supreme Court
Fatwa can't be forced upon people: Supreme Court
'Work fatwa is to protect Muslim women'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Songs For Your New Year's Party Playlist

webstory image 2

Ramana Maharshi: 5 Teachings

webstory image 3

Where Are The Vegetarians?

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in Saryu river on Somvati Amavasya in Ayodhya0:54

Devotees take holy dip in Saryu river on Somvati Amavasya...

Ayodhya shivers at 4 degrees1:05

Ayodhya shivers at 4 degrees

Patna police deploy lathi charge to disperse protesting BPSC candidates1:59

Patna police deploy lathi charge to disperse protesting...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD