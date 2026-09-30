Meerut Court Finds Muskan Rastogi And Sahil Shukla Guilty In Sensational 'Blue Drum' Murder Case

The Meerut district court has delivered a significant verdict in the sensational 'Blue Drum' murder case, convicting Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla for the brutal killing of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, highlighting the judiciary's commitment to justice.

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Key Points Meerut court convicted Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in the 'Blue Drum' murder case of Saurabh Rajput.

The trial concluded after 13 months and 126 hearings, with sentencing scheduled in 15 days.

The court referenced a Supreme Court order, advocating strict punishment for serious crimes to uphold the rule of law.

Prosecution presented 22 witnesses and evidence related to the dismemberment and concealment of the body in a blue drum.

The case involved the murder of Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, with his body found dismembered and encased in cement.

The Meerut district court on Wednesday held Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla guilty of the murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput in the sensational "Blue Drum" murder case, bringing the trial to an end after 13 months and 126 hearings.

The court will announce its order on punishment after 15 days.

Government counsel Krishna Kumar Chaubey said the court, while convicting the two, referred to a Supreme Court order, stressing strict punishment in serious crime cases.

"The court has held Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla guilty of the murder of Saurabh Rajput and, while referring to a Supreme Court order, observed that perpetrators of such heinous and serious crimes should receive appropriate punishment so that a message goes out in society that the rule of law prevails," Chaubey told reporters.

Sahil and Muskan joined the hearing virtually from a local jail where they are lodged.

Sentencing Proceedings Ahead

The counsel said the next stage would concern the quantum of sentence and the two convicts would be allowed to present their submissions before the court.

"This is the beauty of our legal system that even an accused is given an opportunity to present his or her version before the court in relation to the sentence," Chaubey said.

He said the court is competent to award the death penalty, but the final decision on punishment rests with the judge.

The prosecution has sought the maximum punishment for the accused, citing the nature of the crime and the evidence presented during the trial.

Evidence And Case Details

According to Chaubey, the prosecution examined 22 witnesses, including those connected with the purchase of the blue drum, which has since become emblematic of violent infidelity.

"The 22 witnesses who were useful for proving our prosecution case were examined. These included the medicine seller, the person from whom the drum was purchased, the person from whom cement was purchased and the person connected with the purchase of the knife and utensils," he said.

Hotel managers were examined along with records to establish the accused persons' stay at different locations, while cab drivers were interrogated about their movements, he said.

The case relates to the March 2025 killing of Saurabh Rajput, Muskan's husband, in Meerut.

The prosecution alleged that Rajput's body was dismembered and concealed inside a blue drum, later filled with cement.

The case came to light after the remains were discovered at the couple's house. Muskan and Sahil, her lover, were subsequently arrested.

The final arguments were over on September 17, following which the court fixed September 30 for the verdict.

Chaubey said Sahil and Muskan appeared "mentally prepared" for conviction with a "defeated" look on their faces.

The sentencing proceedings will now determine the punishment.

The court will hear the accused on the question of sentence before passing its final order.