News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Musharraf to be laid to rest in Karachi: Reports

Musharraf to be laid to rest in Karachi: Reports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 06, 2023 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's body will be laid to rest in Karachi, and will be brought back to the country on a special flight that will leave for Dubai on Monday, media reports said.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

 

The 79-year-old former military ruler, who had been in the United Arab Emirates since 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Musharraf's body will be laid to rest in Karachi, and will be brought back to Pakistan on a special flight that would leave for Dubai on Monday, according to the Dawn newspaper.

However, the Pakistan government has not issued an official statement on the date or venue of the burial of the country's former president.

Meanwhile, the Khaleej Times reported that the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to repatriate his body to Pakistan.

"We are in touch with the family and the consulate will facilitate in whatever way it can; the consulate has issued the no-objection certificate," a media report quoted Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan as saying.

Musharraf seized power by ousting Sharif in a 1999 bloodless coup.

He served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008.

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi in 1943 and fled to Pakistan in 1947, was the last military dictator to rule Pakistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Disastrous Decisions, Achievements: Musharraf's Legacy
Disastrous Decisions, Achievements: Musharraf's Legacy
BJP slams Cong for Tharoor's post on Musharraf
BJP slams Cong for Tharoor's post on Musharraf
Raheel Sharif helped me leave Pakistan, says Musharraf
Raheel Sharif helped me leave Pakistan, says Musharraf
It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's A Jumper
It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's A Jumper
500 Crore Will Be A Cakewalk For Pathaan
500 Crore Will Be A Cakewalk For Pathaan
'Adani affair overshadowed Budget's stability'
'Adani affair overshadowed Budget's stability'
Have You Read This Story About Hope?
Have You Read This Story About Hope?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Musharraf's death: Bilawal changes Twitter DP to...

Musharraf's death: Bilawal changes Twitter DP to...

Pervez Musharraf: Architect of Kargil War

Pervez Musharraf: Architect of Kargil War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances