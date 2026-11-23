Gurugram police are actively investigating the discovery of an unidentified woman's mutilated body in a Manesar forest, suspecting murder and working to establish her identity amidst challenging circumstances.

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Key Points An unidentified woman's mutilated body was found in a forested area near Manesar, Gurugram, on Monday.

Police suspect the woman was murdered and her body was later dumped in the forest.

The deceased's face was partially consumed by wild animals, making identification challenging.

Investigators are checking missing persons reports and using clothing and body marks to identify the woman.

The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report is available.

The mutilated body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a forested area near Manesar here on Monday, with police suspecting that the woman was murdered and her body was later dumped in the forest.

Investigation Underway

According to police, the deceased's face has been partially consumed by wild animals and maggots, rendering it nearly unrecognisable. Police are relying on the deceased's clothing and marks on her body to establish identity.

Investigators are examining missing persons reports from nearby villages and police stations to identify the deceased, an official said.

The body was spotted by locals in a forested stretch near Kasan village.

After getting information, a police team arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and initiated investigation.

"We are currently working to determine the exact cause of death and attempting to establish the woman's identity. The cause of death will be revealed once the post-mortem report is available, " the officer said.