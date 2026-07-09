Murder case registered in Kerala for student's death in Uzbekistan

Kerala Police have registered a murder case in Alappuzha concerning the suspicious death of a 22-year-old medical student in Uzbekistan, as her family alleges torture and forced conversion attempts by a classmate.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala Police registered a murder case for a 22-year-old medical student's death in Uzbekistan.

The case was filed in Haripad based on a complaint from the student's family.

Kerala Police will pursue the case if Uzbek authorities do not prosecute the accused.

The victim's family alleges she was tortured, brutally beaten, and faced forced religious conversion attempts.

Parents are demanding an investigation in Kerala and the extradition of the accused classmate.

A case of murder has been registered in connection with the death of a 22-year-old female medical student in Uzbekistan last week, police said in Alappuzha on Thursday.

An officer of Haripad police station said that the case was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of the student's family.

Kayamkulam DySP Binukumar T told PTI that based on a complaint lodged by the deceased student's parents with the District Police Chief, a murder case was registered at Haripad police station and a postmortem was conducted at Alappuzha Medical College.

Legal Action Initiated In Kerala

Binukumar said that if the accused is prosecuted in Uzbekistan following an investigation by the authorities there, the case registered at Haripad police station would be closed.

"Even though the crime occurred in Uzbekistan, there are provisions to register a case here. If the police there prosecute the accused, we will close the case. If no legal action is taken there, we will pursue the case further," he said.

The officer said the Kerala Police would communicate with the authorities in Uzbekistan through the Indian Embassy to ascertain the progress of the investigation.

"There are reports that the accused has been arrested there. We will proceed through the Ministry of External Affairs to obtain details of the case and the action being taken by the authorities in Uzbekistan," Binukumar said.

Family Demands Justice And Extradition

He said that parents are demanding an investigation to be conducted in Kerala and the accused be extradited from Uzbekistan.

"We will have to check for any such provision after taking legal advice and consulting with the External Affairs Ministry," he added.

The accused in the case is the victim's classmate, who hails from Malappuram and had allegedly hit her on the head during a heated argument, causing her death.

Allegations Of Torture And Forced Conversion

However, her family on Thursday told reporters that there were serious injuries all over her body.

One of the family members, who had gone to Uzbekistan to recover the body, said that he was told by investigators there that she was tortured and brutally beaten up prior to her death.

"She did not die because she was hit on the head with a laptop," he contended.

He also claimed that investigators there told him that the accused was seen by many students, forcing the victim to convert her religion.

"He had brutally assaulted her a lot before killing her. So, we are seeking a postmortem here and have lodged a complaint here to ensure he does not escape if he is let off by the police in Uzbekistan," the family member contended.

He also said that the boy's parents were government employees and his brother is a doctor. The accused and the victim lived in the same hostel, he added.