Man Accused In Murder Case Shot Dead In Gautam Buddh Nagar

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man, Imran, who was an accused in a 2021 murder case and out on bail.

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Key Points A 40-year-old man, Imran, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, on Wednesday night.

Imran was an accused in a murder case registered in 2021 and had been out on bail for around two years.

Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint from the deceased's family and formed several teams to trace and arrest the accused.

A 40-year-old man, an accused in a murder case, was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons in Jewar area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Jahangirpur town under Jewar police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar said.

The victim, identified as Imran, was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Police and senior officials reached the spot and inspected the crime scene with the help of a forensic team and field unit, he said.

During the preliminary inquiry, it emerged that Imran had previously been jailed in connection with a murder case registered in 2021, the additional DCP said.

Imran, out on bail for around two years, was accused in criminal cases, police said.

An inquest was conducted and the body sent for postmortem examination, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family, an FIR has been registered at Jewar police station against named accused persons under relevant provisions of law, they said.

Several teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, Kumar said.