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Delhi Police Arrest Murder Accused After Exchange Of Fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 13:47 IST

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An absconding murder accused, Rihan, wanted in multiple criminal cases, was arrested in northeast Delhi following a dramatic exchange of fire with police, who shot him in the leg in self-defence.

Key Points

  • Absconding murder accused Rihan was arrested in northeast Delhi's Welcome area following an exchange of fire with police.
  • Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and live ammunition from Rihan, who was wanted in a murder case and involved in six other criminal cases.
  • Rihan allegedly fired at pursuing policemen, striking a head constable's bulletproof jacket, before police fired in self-defence.
  • The accused was shot below the knee and subsequently overpowered, taken into custody, and shifted to GTB Hospital for treatment.
  • During interrogation, Rihan admitted his involvement in the murder case, citing an ongoing dispute with the deceased's brother.

An absconding murder accused was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, an official said on Saturday. A semi-automatic pistol and live ammunition were recovered from his instance, police said.

The accused, identified as Rihan, was wanted in connection with a murder case registered at Welcome police station. "He was also found involved in six previous criminal cases related to robbery, theft and offences under the Arms Act," a senior police officer said.

 

Dramatic Police Encounter In Delhi

According to police, information regarding Rihan's whereabouts was received late on Friday night, following which a team laid a trap near Jheel Park. At around 11 pm, the suspect was spotted entering the park and was identified by an informer.

When the police team signalled him to stop for checking, Rihan allegedly attempted to flee. During the chase, he pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the pursuing policemen, police said. A head constable narrowly escaped the first shot and warned the accused to surrender. However, Rihan allegedly fired a second round, which also missed the policeman. Police said the accused then fired a third round, which struck the bulletproof jacket worn by the head constable.

Murder Accused Apprehended After Shootout

"Assessing the threat posed by the accused, the policeman fired a controlled shot aimed at his leg in self-defence. The bullet struck Rihan below the knee, causing him to fall, after which he was overpowered and taken into custody," the officer said. The injured accused was shifted to GTB Hospital for treatment.

Crime and forensic teams later examined the spot. During interrogation, Rihan allegedly admitted his involvement in the murder case and disclosed that he had an ongoing dispute with the deceased's brother. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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