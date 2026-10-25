Murder Accused Shot In Leg During Bihar Police Encounter

A murder accused was injured in a police encounter in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday during a weapon recovery operation, highlighting ongoing efforts by law enforcement to tackle serious crime.

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Key Points A murder accused, Saurabh Singh, was injured on Sunday during an exchange of fire with police in Patna, Bihar.

Singh opened fire at a police team during a weapon recovery operation for the murder of Anjani Kumar.

Sub-Inspector Puja Kumari fired in self-defence, hitting Singh in the left leg below the knee.

Singh and two others were arrested on Saturday in connection with Kumar's murder.

Two firearms, two magazines, and 14 live cartridges were recovered from the spot.

A murder accused was injured in an exchange of fire with police during a weapon recovery operation in Bihar's Patna district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place on Kalyan Bigha Road in the Bakhtiyarpur police station area, they said.

Saurabh Singh, who has two murder cases and two cases under the Arms Act registered against him, opened fire at a police team when he was taken to the area to recover the firearm allegedly used in the murder of Anjani Kumar, they added.

Police Action And Injuries

"Sub-Inspector Puja Kumari of Ramkrishna Nagar police station fired in self-defence as per the standard operating procedure (SOP), hitting Singh in the left leg below the knee," Barh SDPO-2 Ayush Srivastava said.

A bullet fired by Singh struck the area below the bonnet and headlight of a police vehicle. The sub-inspector also sustained minor injuries during the operation, the officer said.

Singh was initially taken to a health centre in Bakhtiyarpur and later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for further treatment, he added.

Arrest And Weapon Recovery

Singh and two others, Samarth Dubey and Deepanshu Mishra, were arrested during a joint raid by the Special Task Force (STF) and Patna Police on Saturday in connection with Kumar's murder.

During interrogation, Singh disclosed that the firearm had been concealed near the Namo Ganga project on Kalyan Bigha Road in Bakhtiyarpur, following which police took him there to verify the information and recover the weapon, police said.

When the team reached the spot near a bush where the weapons had allegedly been hidden, Singh took advantage of the situation and opened fire with a loaded pistol, they said.

Two firearms, two magazines and 14 live cartridges were recovered from the spot. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence, and further legal proceedings were underway, they added.