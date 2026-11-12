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Diwali Fair Murder Suspect Nabbed In Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 12, 2026 10:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A man wanted for the fatal stabbing of a youth during a Diwali fair in Budaun was apprehended early Thursday following a police encounter, sustaining bullet injuries in the process.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Mohammad Warish, wanted for a murder during a Diwali fair, was arrested after an encounter with police early Thursday.
  • Warish sustained bullet injuries in both legs, and a police constable was also injured during the exchange of fire.
  • The accused had been absconding for five days after allegedly stabbing two youths on November 7, resulting in one death.
  • Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol, live cartridges, and an empty cartridge from Warish.

A man wanted for the murder of a youth during a Diwali fair here was arrested after an encounter with police early Thursday, officials said.

Encounter Details And Crime Background

The accused, Mohammad Warish, sustained bullet injuries in both legs, while a police constable was also injured in the exchange of fire near Mohammadsganj culvert on the Kakrala Road around 5 am.

 

Both were admitted to the district hospital, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said Warish, a resident of Faridpur in Bareilly district, had been absconding for five days after allegedly stabbing two youths during a dispute at a toy stall at the Diwali fair in Dataganj on November 7.

One of the victims, identified as Rohit, died at the spot, while the other, Ritwik, was seriously injured. One accused in the case had already been arrested and sent to jail.

Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol, live cartridges and an empty cartridge from Warish, the SSP said.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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