A murder accused was critically injured in a brazen daylight attack outside Pune's Shivajinagar court on Wednesday, sparking fierce criticism from the Opposition regarding Maharashtra's law and order situation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A murder accused, Mandar Kiwale, was critically injured in an attack by six individuals outside the Shivajinagar court in Pune on Wednesday afternoon.

Police recovered two pistols and a magazine from the scene, though it's unclear if shots were fired during the incident.

The attack is suspected to be linked to previous enmity, as Kiwale is an accused in the Shubham Chavan murder case.

Opposition parties, including Congress and NCP (SP), have strongly criticised the Maharashtra government and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar and Clyde Crasto highlighted the lack of fear among criminals and demanded proactive measures to ensure citizen safety.

A group of six people attacked a murder accused outside the Shivajinagar court premises here on Wednesday afternoon, injuring him critically, police said.

While the attackers fled, police recovered two pistols and a magazine from the spot, an official said.

The incident took place around 1 pm.

The injured man, identified as Mandar Kiwale, was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said.

Details Of The Court Attack

According to preliminary information, the assailants chased Kiwale and attacked him with sharp weapons.

It was yet to be ascertained whether any bullets were fired during the incident, the official said.

Kiwale is an accused in the murder case of Shubham Chavan, and the attack on him could be linked to previous enmity, he said, adding that further probe was on.

Opposition Slams Government Over Law And Order

The Opposition Congress and NCP (SP) targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, over the incident.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on X that crime in Pune had crossed all limits, with criminals now carrying out attacks right outside a court.

The attack showed that criminals no longer feared the law, he said, citing recent incidents of accused persons escaping from hospitals and videos glorifying criminal activities going viral.

"While the Home Minister's speeches and statistics paint a rosy picture of law and order, today's incident has shown the ground reality," Wadettiwar said.

He questioned who would take responsibility for the incident and demanded an inquiry into police's role besides strict action against those responsible.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said criminals appeared to have no fear of the law.

He called upon Fadnavis to act proactively to ensure that criminals feared the law and said the safety of citizens should be the government's paramount concern.