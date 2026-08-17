'Munna Bhai' actor Ashwin Mushran's car hits scooter in Goa; 2 injured

Actor Ashwin Mushran's car was involved in a serious accident in Goa's Quepem village, injuring two people and leading to a police case against his driver, with a video of the aftermath going viral.

IMAGE: Actor Ashwin Mushran. Photograph: Ashwin Mushran on Instagram

Key Points Actor Ashwin Mushran's car was involved in a collision with a scooter in Goa.

Two individuals, a father and son, sustained severe injuries in the accident.

Police have registered a case against Mushran's driver, Vasant Puttappa Laman.

A video showing an argument between a local, Mushran, and his wife at the accident site has gone viral.

The incident occurred in Quepem village, Goa, on a Saturday.

Two persons were injured after a car in which actor Ashwin Mushran was travelling collided with a scooter in Goa's Kushawati district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred in Quepem village on Saturday, they said, adding that a case has been registered against Mushran's car driver.

Actor Ashwin Mushran Involved In Goa Accident

A video of an argument between a local, Mushran and his wife after the accident has gone viral on social media. Mushran is known for his roles in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Fashion.

The actor and his wife were travelling in the car when it collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction, severely injuring a father-son duo, a senior police official said.

The police have registered a case against the actor's driver, Vasant Puttappa Laman (32), who was at the wheel when the accident occurred, the official said.

A local, identified as Amol Kanekar, and others confronted the actor and his wife following the incident. Mushran was not available for comment on the incident.