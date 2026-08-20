Mundhe urges people not to buy loose edible oil

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has issued a stern warning to consumers against purchasing loose or unsealed edible oil, highlighting significant safety concerns and announcing a new compliance order to address widespread violations, including adulteration and improper packaging, across the state's edible oil sector.

IMAGE: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has advised consumers against buying loose or unsealed edible oil due to safety risks and difficulty in tracing its source.

A comprehensive compliance order has been issued for the edible oil sector, targeting violations such as adulteration, unsafe packaging, and improper storage and transportation.

Inspections revealed 77 substandard samples and 15 cases of misbranding out of 1,142 edible oil samples analysed, leading to the seizure of 3.20 lakh kg of stock worth Rs 5.31 crore.

Prohibited practices include mixing mustard oil with other oils, using old or rusted tins for packaging, and transporting edible oil in tankers previously used for hazardous materials.

Repeated heating and reuse of edible oil can generate harmful compounds like aldehydes and trans-fatty acids, posing serious health risks, including potential links to cancer.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday urged consumers not to buy loose or unsealed edible oil, terming it unsafe, and said a compliance order has been issued for the sector after detection of violations, including adulteration.

The FDA on Thursday issued a compliance order for the edible oil sector citing violations, including adulteration, unsafe packaging and improper storage and transportation, said Mundhe, who has launched an intensive, state-wide enforcement campaign targeting food safety and hygiene lapses after taking charge in May.

Why Loose Oil is Unsafe

"Loose or unsealed oil is unsafe. It does not have a batch number or information about its source, making it difficult to trace and take action. Do not buy loose edible oil. If you buy packed oil, check the label, manufacturing and expiry dates and ensure that the package is properly sealed. Do not buy oil packed in old or reused packaging," he told reporters in Mumbai.

He maintained the compliance order covers all food business operators dealing with edible oil, including oil expellers, solvent extraction units, blenders, packaging units, importers, supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and retail shops.

The order, which covers oils such as groundnut, mustard, sunflower, rice bran, palm, coconut and maize, was a necessary step as oil is widely consumed and forms an essential part of food, he noted.

Inspection Findings and Violations

Mundhe said Maharashtra has 212 centrally licensed edible oil producers and 285 operators holding state licences.

The FDA collected 1,247 edible oil samples during the financial year 2025-26, of which 1,142 were analysed, said the IAS officer, adding inspections found 77 substandard samples and 15 cases of misbranding.

The department seized 3.20 lakh kg of stock valued at Rs 5.31 crore during the year, he said.

Mundhe said inspections had found around 12 types of violations across the edible oil industry, including unlicensed operations, adulteration, high acidic value and high trans-fat levels.

"Everyone involved in the food business must have a licence. We found cases of adulteration, including the mixing of mustard oil with other oils, which is not permitted. In some cases, the original source of the oil could not be established and proper packaging was not used," he said.

Prohibited Practices and Health Risks

The senior bureaucrat noted the sale of loose edible oil was prohibited and that retailers finding unsealed oil should reject it for sale and report the matter to the food safety regulator.

"Mustard oil cannot be mixed with other edible oils. This requirement has been in place since June 8, 2021," Mundhe pointed out.

The FDA commissioner said used and rusted tins had also been found being used to pack edible oil.

"Used or rusted tins cannot be used for packing edible oil. Such packaging is prohibited and can make the oil unsafe," he stated.

Edible oil had been even transported in tankers previously used for non-edible oil or other hazardous materials, said the FDA chief.

"Tankers used for non-edible oil or other hazardous materials cannot be used to transport edible oil. During storage and transportation, edible oil must also be protected from direct sunlight and strong odours," he opined.

Mundhe said repeated heating and reuse of edible oil could generate aldehydes (harmful compounds formed when cooking oils break down under high heat) and trans-fatty acids and pose health risks to consumers.

"Repeatedly heating and reusing edible oil can generate aldehydes and trans-fatty acids. This can have serious health consequences, including effects on the liver and kidneys, and may be linked to cancer," he cautioned.

Penalties and Regulatory Framework

The IAS officer said violations under food safety laws could attract stringent punishment, including imprisonment ranging from seven years in jail to life sentence in applicable cases, while operating without a licence could attract a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Mundhe said the FDA had earlier issued compliance orders covering food establishments, restaurants, milk and schools as part of its 'safe food, safe drugs, safe Maharashtra' initiative.

"Regulations have been in place since 2011 under the Food Safety and Standards Act and related rules, requiring registration and licensing for the production and sale of food products. Compliance with these regulations is necessary to protect public health," he added.