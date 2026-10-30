Thane Police Bust Drug Ring, Seize Rs 1.5 Crore Mephedrone

Mumbra Police have made a significant drug bust, seizing mephedrone worth over Rs 1.50 crore and arresting four foreign nationals in Thane, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

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Key Points Mumbra Police seized mephedrone valued at over Rs 1.50 crore from four foreign nationals on Thursday.

Three Tanzanian nationals and one Nigerian national were apprehended in Samrat Nagar, Mumbra.

Approximately 1.5 kg of mephedrone powder was recovered from the premises.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police urged residents to conduct tenant verification for foreign nationals renting premises.

Mumbra Police in the district have seized mephedrone (MD) valued at more than Rs 1.50 crore from four foreign nationals, an official said on Friday.

Major Drug Haul In Thane

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Hariom Building in Samrat Nagar area of Mumbra on Thursday and apprehended Tanzanian nationals Rashid Mujammil Sayed, Hassan Nyumbe Ali (34), Kevin Adolf Vosa (26), and Nigerian national Obiali Alex Chidere (34).

The search of the premises led to the recovery of about 1.5 kg of mephedrone powder. The four accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Balasaheb Patil.

Mumbra Police Station has registered cases against 39 drug peddlers under the NDPS Act in 2026 so far, seizing contraband worth approximately Rs 32 crore, he said.

Patil appealed to the residents of Mumbra and Diva to exercise caution, and submit the personal details of foreign nationals, including those from Nigeria and Tanzania, to the local police station for tenant verification before renting out premises.