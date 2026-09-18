Mumbai's Olympia Coffee House, where Christopher Nolan stopped for chai, loses licence

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on severe food safety and hygiene violations, leading to licence suspensions for prominent Mumbai establishments.

IMAGE: Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland at the Olympia Coffee House in Colaba, south Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Universal Pictures India/Instagram

Key Points Maharashtra FDA suspended licences of Nair Hospital canteen and Olympia Coffee House due to severe hygiene breaches.

Violations at Olympia Coffee House included a urinal in food storage, pest infestation, and improper food handling.

Most food handlers at Olympia Coffee House lacked required safety training and essential sanitation records were missing.

Several other establishments in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur also faced licence suspensions or cancellations for food safety violations.

The FDA seized over 2800 kg of unhygienic milk and dairy products worth Rs 7.38 lakh during a festive season campaign across the state.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration on Thursday suspended the licence of the canteen of civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central for 'serious violations' of food safety and hygiene standards.

The FDA said it had also suspended licence of 'Olympia Coffee House' in Colaba in the southern part of the metropolis based on consumer complaint.

The 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House was in the spotlight in July after filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland made a surprise visit there ahead of the Indian premiere of Nolan's The Odyssey.

Shocking Hygiene Lapses At Olympia Coffee House

During the inspection of 'Olympia Coffee House', several serious food safety and hygiene violations were observed, including a urinal located in the food storage area, the FDA said.

It also found unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, handling of food directly on the floor, use of unclean water, infestation of cockroaches and flies, meat, blood residues inside the refrigerator as well as improper segregation of raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

Other issues included use of damaged wooden chopping boards, and absence of appropriate protective clothing among food handlers, the FDA said.

Further, out of 35 food handlers, 34 had not undergone the required food safety training, and mandatory water testing reports and essential sanitation records were not available, it said.

Widespread Crackdown On Unsafe Food Practices

With regards to the Nair Hospital canteen, FDA said serious violations of food safety and hygiene standards were found in the canteen.

Considering the health and safety of patients and citizens, the canteen's licence was suspended forthwith, and further legal action is underway, it added.

The FDA also cancelled licences of Chembur-based M/s Blink Commerce Private Limited, Ghatkopar-based M/s Vishwas Sweets And Snacks, and M/s A-1 General & Dry Fruits, Worli-based M/s Milan Punjab for food safety violations.

The FDA also suspended licences of four restaurants in Pune and two in Nagpur.

As part of its campaign amid the festive season, 2813 kilogram stock of milk and dairy products worth Rs 7,38,230 was seized across the state, the FDA said.