BMC installs AI-powered camera to curb garbage dumping in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is pioneering the use of AI-powered cameras in Mahim to combat illegal garbage dumping and improve waste management across Mumbai's vulnerable spots.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BMC has installed an AI-powered camera in Mahim on a pilot basis to deter open garbage dumping.

The camera system issues an audio warning when it detects someone attempting to dump waste.

The BMC will assess the system's effectiveness before considering wider installation across Mumbai.

Mumbai has 286 identified garbage-vulnerable spots, with R-South ward having the highest number.

The AI camera does not automatically issue fines; civic employees are required to take action against offenders.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera at a garbage-vulnerable spot in Mahim on a pilot basis to discourage people from dumping waste in the open.

A senior official from the solid waste management department said that when the camera detects someone trying to dump garbage, the connected loudspeaker immediately plays an audio warning. The BMC will assess the system's effectiveness before considering its installation at other locations across Mumbai, he said.

BMC's Strategy Against Illegal Dumping

The civic body also appealed to citizens not to dump waste on roads, in open spaces and other public places.

As per the BMC, there are 286 garbage-vulnerable spots across Mumbai. R-South ward (Kandivali, Charkop and parts of Malad) has the highest 28, followed by M-East ward (Govandi and Deonar), M-West ward (Chembur and Mahim Creek areas) and G-North ward (Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi) with 23 each, and P-North ward (Malad and Malvani) with 22.

AI Camera Functionality And Future Plans

The civic body had, in the past, installed CCTV cameras at 130 locations to monitor garbage dumping and eliminated more than 100 such spots.

F-North (Sion, Matunga and Wadala) ward has the highest number of CCTV cameras at 11, the official said.

The AI-powered camera installed in Mahim is the first of its kind. The system, however, does not automatically issue a 'challan' or fine memo to offenders. Civic employees must be deployed at the spot to take action, the official said.