HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai's Modaksagar dam likely to overflow soon, alerts issued

Mumbai's Modaksagar dam likely to overflow soon, alerts issued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read
Share:

July 09, 2025 01:13 IST

The water level of Modaksagar dam, one of the seven reservoirs that supply potable water to Mumbai, has reached 99.74 per cent and is expected to overflow any time, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: File image of the Modaksagar dam in Mumbai. Photograph: Courtesy BMC on X

Villages and residents located along the banks of the Vaitarna river and surrounding areas downstream of the Modaksagar dam, have been alerted.

People have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, an official statement issued on Tuesday night said.

All government agencies concerned have been instructed to initiate appropriate safety and emergency response measures to ensure public safety, it said.

 

Modaksagar is located in Thae district on the Vaitarna river.

Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi are six other dams that provide water to Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Middle Vaitarna Dam gates lifted amid rain, Mumbai reservoirs at 67.88%
Middle Vaitarna Dam gates lifted amid rain, Mumbai reservoirs at 67.88%
Mumbai's Powai Lake overflows after heavy rains
Mumbai's Powai Lake overflows after heavy rains
South Mumbai records over 250 mm rainfall in 13 hours
South Mumbai records over 250 mm rainfall in 13 hours
Downpour hits Mumbai traffic, more showers forecast
Downpour hits Mumbai traffic, more showers forecast
Rains batter Maharashtra: 1 dead, 48 rescued so far
Rains batter Maharashtra: 1 dead, 48 rescued so far

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Foods You SHOULD Be Eating

webstory image 2

India's Cheapest Phone With AI+ Launched

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World

VIDEOS

5 rescued from deadly flood trap at Devpahara Waterfall as flood reaches Chhattisgarh2:18

5 rescued from deadly flood trap at Devpahara Waterfall...

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China border, 18 missing1:26

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China...

Rhea Chakraborty stamps her authority in a black blazer1:00

Rhea Chakraborty stamps her authority in a black blazer

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD