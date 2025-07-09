Mumbai's Modaksagar dam likely to overflow soon, alerts issued

The water level of Modaksagar dam, one of the seven reservoirs that supply potable water to Mumbai, has reached 99.74 per cent and is expected to overflow any time, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: File image of the Modaksagar dam in Mumbai. Photograph: Courtesy BMC on X

Villages and residents located along the banks of the Vaitarna river and surrounding areas downstream of the Modaksagar dam, have been alerted.

People have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, an official statement issued on Tuesday night said.

All government agencies concerned have been instructed to initiate appropriate safety and emergency response measures to ensure public safety, it said.

Modaksagar is located in Thae district on the Vaitarna river.

Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi are six other dams that provide water to Mumbai.