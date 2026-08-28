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Mumbai's Kolis Celebrate Narali Purnima

By REDIFF NEWS August 28, 2026 11:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mumbai's Koli (fisher) community marked the Narali Purnima festival with sea offerings, folk performances, boat rituals and traditional coconut games.

 

Koli women dance with decorated kalash and coconuts during Narali Purnima at Mahim in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Women from the Koli community dance while balancing decorated kalash and coconuts during Narali Purnima celebrations. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

 

Key Points

  • The Koli community observed Narali Purnima with prayers, cultural performances and sea offerings at Mumbai's Mahim waterfront.
  • Fisherfolk launched decorated boats after traditional rituals marking the symbolic beginning of a new fishing season.
  • Men and women took part in the traditional coconut-breaking game, adding festive energy to the celebrations.

Koli women in purple traditional attire perform a folk dance during Narali Purnima in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Women in traditional Koli attire perform a folk dance during the Narali Purnima procession through Mahim's fishing neighbourhood.

 

Woman wearing ornate Koli jewellery and traditional attire during Narali Purnima celebrations.

IMAGE: A participant wears elaborate traditional Koli jewellery and attire during Narali Purnima festivities.

 

Fisherman performs a sea offering during Narali Purnima at Mumbai's Mahim waterfront.

IMAGE: Women and children join the festive Narali Purnima procession through Mahim's bustling streets.

 

Fisherman performs a sea offering during Narali Purnima at Mumbai's Mahim waterfront.

IMAGE:A fisherman offers prayers to the sea, a central ritual marking Narali Purnima and the start of the fishing season.

 

Dance Marks The Occasion

Woman dances near decorated fishing boats while children watch during Narali Purnima.

IMAGE: A woman performs a traditional dance near decorated fishing boats as children watch during Narali Purnima celebrations.

 

Devotees dance with a decorated kalash during Narali Purnima celebrations in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Devotees carrying a decorated kalash celebrate with music and dance during Narali Purnima.

 

Boats Return To Sea

Cranes lift a decorated fishing boat at Mahim after Narali Purnima rituals.

IMAGE: Cranes lift a decorated fishing boat after Narali Purnima rituals at Mahim's waterfront.

 

Workers and onlookers watch as a fishing boat is repositioned on Mahim's shore.

IMAGE: Workers reposition a fishing boat on Mahim's shore as onlookers watch after Narali Purnima ceremonies.

 

Coconut Game Draws Crowds

Two women exchange coconuts during the Narali Purnima coconut-breaking tradition.

IMAGE: Participants exchange coconuts during the traditional coconut-breaking game celebrated on Narali Purnima.

 

Close-up of coconuts exchanged during the Narali Purnima festival tradition.

IMAGE: A woman raises a coconut before striking it in the lively Narali Purnima coconut-breaking game.

 

Close-up of coconuts exchanged during the Narali Purnima festival tradition.

IMAGE: Coconuts are passed between participants during the traditional Narali Purnima game.

 

Tradition Keeps The Spirit Alive

Men play the Narali Purnima coconut-breaking game in Mumbai's Mahim area.

IMAGE: Men compete in the traditional coconut-breaking game during Narali Purnima festivities.

 

Participants exchange coconuts during Narali Purnima celebrations at Mahim in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Participants continue the coconut-breaking tradition as Narali Purnima celebrations bring Mahim's community together.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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Kolis Celebrate Narali PurnimaMumbaiMahimFisherfolkDance Marks The Occasion

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