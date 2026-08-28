Mumbai's Kolis Celebrate Narali Purnima

Mumbai's Koli (fisher) community marked the Narali Purnima festival with sea offerings, folk performances, boat rituals and traditional coconut games.

IMAGE: Women from the Koli community dance while balancing decorated kalash and coconuts during Narali Purnima celebrations. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Key Points The Koli community observed Narali Purnima with prayers, cultural performances and sea offerings at Mumbai's Mahim waterfront.

Fisherfolk launched decorated boats after traditional rituals marking the symbolic beginning of a new fishing season.

Men and women took part in the traditional coconut-breaking game, adding festive energy to the celebrations.

IMAGE: Women in traditional Koli attire perform a folk dance during the Narali Purnima procession through Mahim's fishing neighbourhood.

IMAGE: A participant wears elaborate traditional Koli jewellery and attire during Narali Purnima festivities.

IMAGE: Women and children join the festive Narali Purnima procession through Mahim's bustling streets.

IMAGE:A fisherman offers prayers to the sea, a central ritual marking Narali Purnima and the start of the fishing season.

Dance Marks The Occasion

IMAGE: A woman performs a traditional dance near decorated fishing boats as children watch during Narali Purnima celebrations.

IMAGE: Devotees carrying a decorated kalash celebrate with music and dance during Narali Purnima.

Boats Return To Sea

IMAGE: Cranes lift a decorated fishing boat after Narali Purnima rituals at Mahim's waterfront.

IMAGE: Workers reposition a fishing boat on Mahim's shore as onlookers watch after Narali Purnima ceremonies.

Coconut Game Draws Crowds

IMAGE: Participants exchange coconuts during the traditional coconut-breaking game celebrated on Narali Purnima.

IMAGE: A woman raises a coconut before striking it in the lively Narali Purnima coconut-breaking game.

IMAGE: Coconuts are passed between participants during the traditional Narali Purnima game.

Tradition Keeps The Spirit Alive

IMAGE: Men compete in the traditional coconut-breaking game during Narali Purnima festivities.

IMAGE: Participants continue the coconut-breaking tradition as Narali Purnima celebrations bring Mahim's community together.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff