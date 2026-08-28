Mumbai's Kolis Celebrate Narali Purnima

Mumbai's Koli (fisher) community marked the Narali Purnima festival with sea offerings, folk performances, boat rituals and traditional coconut games.
IMAGE: Women from the Koli community dance while balancing decorated kalash and coconuts during Narali Purnima celebrations. All photographs: Sahil Salvi
Key Points
- The Koli community observed Narali Purnima with prayers, cultural performances and sea offerings at Mumbai's Mahim waterfront.
- Fisherfolk launched decorated boats after traditional rituals marking the symbolic beginning of a new fishing season.
- Men and women took part in the traditional coconut-breaking game, adding festive energy to the celebrations.
IMAGE: Women in traditional Koli attire perform a folk dance during the Narali Purnima procession through Mahim's fishing neighbourhood.
IMAGE: A participant wears elaborate traditional Koli jewellery and attire during Narali Purnima festivities.
IMAGE: Women and children join the festive Narali Purnima procession through Mahim's bustling streets.
IMAGE:A fisherman offers prayers to the sea, a central ritual marking Narali Purnima and the start of the fishing season.
Dance Marks The Occasion
IMAGE: A woman performs a traditional dance near decorated fishing boats as children watch during Narali Purnima celebrations.
IMAGE: Devotees carrying a decorated kalash celebrate with music and dance during Narali Purnima.
Boats Return To Sea
IMAGE: Cranes lift a decorated fishing boat after Narali Purnima rituals at Mahim's waterfront.
IMAGE: Workers reposition a fishing boat on Mahim's shore as onlookers watch after Narali Purnima ceremonies.
Coconut Game Draws Crowds
IMAGE: Participants exchange coconuts during the traditional coconut-breaking game celebrated on Narali Purnima.
IMAGE: A woman raises a coconut before striking it in the lively Narali Purnima coconut-breaking game.
IMAGE: Coconuts are passed between participants during the traditional Narali Purnima game.
Tradition Keeps The Spirit Alive
IMAGE: Men compete in the traditional coconut-breaking game during Narali Purnima festivities.
IMAGE: Participants continue the coconut-breaking tradition as Narali Purnima celebrations bring Mahim's community together.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff