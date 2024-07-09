News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai's King's Circle, Sandhurst Road to become history

Mumbai's King's Circle, Sandhurst Road to become history

Source: PTI
July 09, 2024 15:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra legislative council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to rename seven stations on the Mumbai local train network.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mahayuti government, comprising Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, will now submit the new names to the Union government for approval.

The resolution, moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, was adopted unanimously.

 

Names of most of the stations on the Mumbai local train network are in English, and it has been argued that they carry a colonial legacy.

As per the resolution, Currey Road station will be renamed Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road as Dongri, Marine Lines as Mumbadevi, and Charni Road will be named as Girgaon.

The renaming of Sandhurst Road will be effective on the Central Line as well as the Harbour Line.

Among other stations, Cotton Green station will be renamed Kalachowki, Dockyard Road as Mazgaon, and King's Circle as Tirthankar Parswanath.

Notably, Mumbai had witnessed such changes before, with iconic stations like Victoria Terminus (VT) renamed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Elphinstone Road to Prabhadevi, which adding to the momentum of embracing culturally resonant nomenclature for public spaces.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the council, Ambadas Danve, raised a question regarding renaming the airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, currently called Aurangabad airport.

However, Danve's demand for discussion was rejected by deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, stating the concerned minister could respond to his query later.

The Maharashtra government had previously changed the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts in Marathwada region to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Aurangabad renaming: SC junks plea, says issue lies in realm of govt
Aurangabad renaming: SC junks plea, says issue lies in realm of govt
PIL filed over renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
PIL filed over renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Uddhav cabinet renames Aurangabad, Osmanabad
Uddhav cabinet renames Aurangabad, Osmanabad
Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?
Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?
'Huge disappointment': Zelenskyy on Modi-Putin meet
'Huge disappointment': Zelenskyy on Modi-Putin meet
West Indies aim to spoil Anderson's farewell
West Indies aim to spoil Anderson's farewell
Sara Goes Glam At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony
Sara Goes Glam At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Maha speaker wants Alibaug renamed as 'Maynaknagri'

Maha speaker wants Alibaug renamed as 'Maynaknagri'

Ahmednagar to be renamed after Ahilyadevi Holkar: CM

Ahmednagar to be renamed after Ahilyadevi Holkar: CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances