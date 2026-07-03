Mumbai's first desalination plant on course, to add 200 MLD a day

Mumbai's first desalination project is set to bolster the city's water supply, addressing growing demand and introducing a minor tariff adjustment for consumers.

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Key Points Mumbai's first desalination project is progressing, with a work order issued and key clearances obtained.

The 200 MLD project aims to meet Mumbai's growing water demand, supplementing existing dam sources.

The project will lead to a minor water tariff increase of approximately 15-17 paise per litre.

JBPR, a firm experienced in similar projects in Israel, is executing the desalination plant.

The initiative provides a reliable alternative source of drinking water for Mumbai's expanding population.

The Maharashtra government on Friday said that Mumbai's first desalination project to bolster the city's water supply is moving forward, confirming that a work order has been issued and key clearances secured.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant informed the legislative assembly that the project, executed by an expert firm, will necessitate a minor tariff hike of approximately 15 to 17 paise per litre.

He said that Mumbai currently receives water from the Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi dams. However, the growing demand has made it necessary to develop an alternative source of drinking water.

Project Details And Progress

Responding to a question in the House, the minister said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken a 200 million litres per day (MLD) desalination project, for which a work order was issued on December 15, 2025, to JBPR, a company with experience in executing similar facilities in Israel.

Key approvals, including those from the civic body and the Central Railway, have been obtained, while the remaining statutory clearances are being processed, he said.

Understanding The Tariff Impact

Responding to concerns about whether desalinated water would lead to higher water tariffs for consumers, the minister said the project is necessary to meet Mumbai's future water needs and that the increase in water charges will be limited. Samant was responding to a question by BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar.

The minister said the BMC charges Rs 35 per 1,000 litres of water, and after the project becomes operational, the cost will increase by about Rs 9 per 1,000 litres, which amounts to a 15 to 17 paise-per-litre hike.

The desalination plant is being planned because Mumbai's population is growing, and the city's future water demand cannot be met only through existing dams. The project will provide a reliable new source of drinking water, he said.