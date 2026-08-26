Mumbaikars face higher taxi, rickshaw fares from Sept 1

Mumbai commuters will experience higher costs for black-and-yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws starting September 1, as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a fare hike impacting daily travel.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai's black-and-yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws will see increased fares starting September 1.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approved a Rs 2 hike for taxis and a Re 1 hike for auto-rickshaws.

The minimum taxi fare for the first 1.5 km will rise to Rs 33, while auto-rickshaw fares will increase to Rs 27 for the same distance.

Drivers have until the end of November to recalibrate their electronic fare meters to reflect the new rates, with penalties for non-compliance.

This fare revision comes 18 months after the last hike, impacting over 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and 50,000 taxis in the MMR.

Commuting by CNG-run black and yellow cabs and auto-rickshaws will be costlier for people in Mumbai from September 1 with the transport authority on Wednesday revising its fares, officials said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a fare hike of Rs 2 for black-and-yellow taxis and Rs 1 for auto-rickshaws plying in the metropolitan region, an official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) said.

New Fare Structure Details

After the revision, passengers will have to pay Rs 33 instead of the existing Rs 31 for the first 1.5 km in a taxi, while the minimum fare for an auto-rickshaw will increase to Rs 27 from Rs 26, he said.

The MMRTA, chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary, approved the fare revision at its meeting last Thursday, based on the formula derived by the four-member Khatua panel for revising fares of black-and-yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws in Maharashtra.

As per the minutes of the meeting finalised on Wednesday, the authority has increased the taxi fare from Rs 20.66 per km to Rs 21.90 per km. The fare for the first 1.5 km will consequently increase to Rs 33 from Rs 31.

Similarly, the auto-rickshaw fares have now gone up from Rs 17.14 per km to Rs 18.22 per km, with the fare for the first 1.5 km rising to Rs 27 from Rs 26.

Meter Recalibration and Deadline

The RTO official told PTI that taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers will be allowed to charge the revised fares only after calibrating the electronic fare meters fitted in their vehicles.

The authority has given taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers time until the end of November from September 1, to get their meters recalibrated. Those failing to do so will face penalties, the official said.

The authority has revised taxi and auto-rickshaw fares in Mumbai after a gap of 18 months. The last fare hike of Rs 3 each for taxis and auto-rickshaws in the MMR came into effect on February 1, 2025.

The MMR has more than 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and over 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis, with a majority of them running on compressed natural gas (CNG).

The Maharashtra government is currently conducting Marathi proficiency checks on the drivers of autorickshaws and cabs.