Mumbaikars face hardship as BEST strike continues for 2nd day

Mumbai's public transport system faces severe disruption as BEST employees continue their strike for a second day, demanding better pay and working conditions despite government appeals and essential services invocation.

IMAGE: A bus depot wears a deserted look as BEST employees continue their strike for a second day in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Key Points Mumbai's BEST employees continued their strike for a second day, severely impacting daily public transport for lakhs of commuters.

The strike persists despite appeals from the Maharashtra Transport Minister and the invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA).

Key demands include the merger of BEST's budget with BMC, implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, and absorption of wet-lease bus workers.

Commuters faced significant difficulties, relying on overcrowded local trains, Metro, taxis, and app-based cabs.

Incidents of stone-pelting and obstruction were reported, with only a small fraction of BEST buses operating.

Despite appeals by the Maharashtra Transport Minister and invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act, employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport remained firm on strike, with common people bearing the brunt on the second day on Saturday.

Passengers were forced to rely on overcrowded local trains and Metro services, taxis, autorickshaws and app-based cabs to reach their destinations across the metropolis.

"In the absence of any concrete decision, we have decided to continue our agitation," Uday Ambonkar, convenor, BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti (joint action committee of unions), told PTI late on Friday night.

The strike has severely impacted the daily commute of lakhs of people in the financial capital, with many office-goers, students, senior citizens and patients reporting difficulties in reaching their destinations due to the near-total suspension of bus services.

Understanding BEST's Role In Mumbai Transport

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is Mumbai's second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway network and carries around 25 lakh passengers daily through its fleet of 2,766 buses, most of them hired on a wet-lease basis from private operators.

It also supplies electricity to more than 10 lakh consumers in the island city.

The BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint action committee representing some employee unions, has called the strike to press for its long-pending demands.

IMAGE: Passengers were forced to rely on overcrowded local trains and Metro services, taxis, autorickshaws and app-based cabs to reach their destinations across the metropolis. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Key Demands Of Striking BEST Workers

Among the key demands are the merger of BEST's budget with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period, settlement of legal dues of retired employees, abolition of contractual arrangements in the transport and electricity departments, and absorption of wet-lease bus workers into BEST.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday held a joint meeting with leaders of the action committee, officials of the Urban Development Department and the BEST administration on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but the discussions remained inconclusive.

Strike Continues Despite Legal Measures

The strike commenced on Friday despite an ad-interim order of an industrial court restraining employees from resorting to a strike and the invocation of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), which prohibits the disruption of essential services.

The Shramik Utkarsh Sabha and the BEST Kamgar Union, which represent a section of employees, have distanced themselves from the agitation.

Despite the administration's efforts, only 48 of BEST's 2,766 buses operated on Friday. Some buses were also forced to return to depots following incidents of stone-pelting and obstruction by striking workers. According to BEST officials, 26 incidents of stone-pelting, threatening, flattening tyres and damage to bus mirrors were reported on the first day of the strike.