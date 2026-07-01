BMC panel probes Mumbai tree collapse, official suspended

Discover how the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is responding to the tragic Chembur tree collapse, forming a probe committee and suspending an official after an 11-year-old student's death.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: An 11-year-old student died and four others were injured when a peepal tree uprooted and collapsed on their moving school bus near Diamond Garden in suburban Chembur, Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Key Points The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constituted a two-member committee to thoroughly probe the fatal tree collapse incident.

An 11-year-old student died and four others were injured when a 60-70 year old peepal tree collapsed on a school bus in Chembur.

Assistant Garden Superintendent Jagdish Bhoir has been suspended for alleged negligence pending a departmental inquiry.

The probe committee is directed to submit a report within eight days and recommend measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Despite prior surveys and pruning, the tree was deemed healthy and structurally sound before its unexpected collapse.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday constituted a two-member committee to conduct a thorough probe into the incident, in which a tree collapsed on a school bus, killing a student, and suspended an assistant garden superintendent for alleged negligence.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special Engineering) Purushottam Malavade and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Engineering) Shashank Bhore to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report within eight days.

The committee has also been asked to seek the opinion of experts and recommend measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, the civic body said in a release.

Tragic Incident Details

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old student died and four others were injured when a peepal tree uprooted and collapsed on their moving school bus that was ferrying 13 students near Diamond Garden in suburban Chembur (West).

According to the BMC release, the uprooted peepal tree was estimated to be 60 to 70 years old and no official public complaint regarding its condition had been received earlier.

The tree had been surveyed on May 12 this year and was found to be healthy and structurally sound during external inspection. It was also pruned on May 29 as part of the annual pre-monsoon tree maintenance exercise, when it was found to be safe, it said.

Official Suspension And Investigation

In a related development, the BMC suspended an assistant garden superintendent pending a departmental inquiry for alleged negligence in connection with the fatal tree fall.

In an order issued by the office of the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Gardens), the civic body said Jagdish Bhoir, assistant garden superintendent of M/West Ward in eastern suburbs of Mumbai, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The BMC said at first glance, Bhoir appeared to have been negligent in connection with the incident and was therefore being suspended pending a preliminary departmental inquiry.

Preventive Measures And Past Data

According to the civic body, it identified and removed 468 dead or dangerous trees and pruned branches of 1,00,318 trees across the city in 2026 as part of its pre-monsoon preparedness.

It said 687 trees had fallen across Mumbai in 2023, including 180 on BMC land and 507 on private properties.

The number stood at 653 in 2024 and increased to 855 in 2025.

Following the Chembur incident, the commissioner has directed civic officials to undertake fresh pruning and time-bound reinspection of potentially hazardous trees and ensure necessary action to minimise the risk of similar accidents, the release said.