Group forcibly enters Mumbai temple, defaces property

Police in Mumbai have arrested individuals following a disturbing incident where a group allegedly forcibly entered a Ram Mandir, threatened a security guard, defaced property, and performed an aarti, sparking concerns over religious discord.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A group allegedly forcibly entered a Mumbai temple on Saturday evening, threatening the security guard.

The individuals performed an aarti, defaced a board, and tore down a religious banner at the Ram Mandir in the Aarey area.

Police have arrested two persons, including Amit Pathak, and registered an FIR against 15 individuals for charges including criminal intimidation and outraging religious feelings.

The incident was reportedly instigated by social media calls for a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation to resolve a local issue.

The temple's CCTV captured the incident, and further investigation is underway.

A group of people allegedly forcibly entered a Mumbai temple after threatening its security guard, performed aarti, defaced a board on the premises and tore down a religious banner, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Ram Mandir in the Aarey area on Saturday evening.

The police have arrested two persons, including one identified as Amit Pathak, and registered a first information report (FIR) against 15 persons on various charges, including attempt to incite discord, an official from Aarey police station said.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Jayesh Ambavi Patel (46), a trustee of the Leuva Patidar Samaj Ram Mandir trust located at Marol Check Naka in the Aarey area.

Details Of The Incident

According to the police, Pathak allegedly circulated social media posts claiming to be on behalf of the 'Hindu Rakshak Sena' and 'Sakal Hindu Samaj', calling upon people to gather at the temple premises for a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation and a 'Maha Aarti' on Saturday to resolve a contentious local issue, the official said without elaborating.

Following the posts, a group of 30 to 40 individuals assembled on the temple grounds.

Pathak and his associates allegedly confronted the temple's security guard, Nandlal Kewat, used abusive language, grabbed him by the collar, and threatened him with dire consequences while forcing him to switch on the lights, the complaint stated.

After performing the aarti, Pathak allegedly delivered provocative statements, asserting that the temple should remain open to everyone without requiring permission from the managing trust.

Acts Of Defacement And Legal Action

"The accused then used black spray paint to deface a board on the temple wall. He subsequently climbed an iron ladder to tear down a flex banner of the 'Shri Leva Patidar Bajrang Satsang Mandal' featuring an image of Lord Hanuman before leaving the premises with his associates while shouting slogans," a police official said.

The incident was captured on the temple's CCTV, the police said.

The trustee further alleged in his complaint that Pathak had previously posted defamatory content on Facebook targeting the trust members.

A case was registered on Sunday against 15 persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, mischief, public nuisance, and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Further investigation is underway, the police added.