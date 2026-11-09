How A Firecracker Dispute Led To Teen's Murder In Vile Parle

A dispute over bursting firecrackers tragically escalated into the murder of a 19-year-old in Vile Parle, Mumbai, leading to the arrest of two men and the detention of a juvenile.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Two men were arrested and a juvenile detained in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in Vile Parle.

The incident occurred on Sunday night after a dispute erupted over bursting firecrackers near a motorcycle.

The victim, Shubhankar Mukhiya, suffered fatal injuries during the assault by the accused and their associates.

Police have identified the arrested individuals as Rahul Santosh Mandal and Ravikumar Sarvanan Devendra.

A murder case has been registered, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Two men were arrested and a juvenile was detained for alleged involvement in the murder of a teen in Vile Parle following a dispute over bursting firecrackers, a police official said on Monday.

Investigation Into Vile Parle Murder

The deceased has been identified as Shubhankar Mukhiya (19).

"At 11 pm on Sunday, he and his friends were heading towards Juhu beach. While walking along the road, one of them set off a firecracker near a motorcycle, leading to an argument. The person on the motorcycle called two associates to the spot. The group then assaulted Mukhiya and his friends," he said.

Mukhiya suffered fatal injuries in the assault, while another sustained deep wounds, the Juhu police station official said.

"Multiple teams were formed as part of the probe, leading to the arrest of Rahul Santosh Mandal (23) and Ravikumar Sarvanan Devendra (22), both residents of Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle (West). A minor was detained," he added.

A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing, he said.