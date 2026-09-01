Mumbai Suburban leads Maharashtra in 'shifted' voters

Maharashtra's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has uncovered a staggering 76.76 lakh permanently shifted voters across the state, with Mumbai Suburban, Thane, and Pune districts reporting the highest numbers, raising concerns about voter list accuracy.

IMAGE: A BLO sorts enumeration forms during door-to-door Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and voter enumeration, in Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra's Special Intensive Revision identified 76.76 lakh permanently shifted voters statewide.

Mumbai Suburban district recorded the highest number with 12.31 lakh permanently shifted voters.

Thane and Pune districts followed, reporting 7.34 lakh and 5.90 lakh shifted voters respectively.

The ASDDO exercise categorises uncollectible names, including absent, shifted, duplicate, and dead voters.

Major urban centres, particularly the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, show a high concentration of these voter discrepancies.

Mumbai Suburban has reported the highest number of voters classified as permanently shifted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Maharashtra's electoral rolls, with 12,31,931 such names, followed by Thane with 7,34,910 and Pune with 5,90,614, the data showed.

The district-wise figures show that permanently shifted voters form the largest single category among the 2,06,88,487 names that were not included in the draft electoral roll.

Across Maharashtra, 76,76,135 voters were classified as permanently shifted according to constituency-wise data released with the draft roll.

Understanding Maharashtra's Electoral Roll Revision

Mumbai Suburban recorded 12,31,931 permanently shifted voters out of 26,58,202 names classified as uncollectible under the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Duplicate, Dead and Others) exercise.

The district also recorded 1,13,582 already enrolled, 3,36,248 dead, 9,01,009 untraceable/absent and 75,432 others.

Among its assembly constituencies, Chandivali had the highest number of permanently shifted voters at 75,420, followed by Dindoshi at 72,367 and Kurla (SC) at 66,802.

Major Districts Grapple With Shifted Voters

Thane stood second with 7,34,910 permanently shifted voters out of 28,59,377 names in the ASDDO category. It also had 1,53,338 already enrolled, 2,22,706 dead, 17,07,393 untraceable/absent and 41,030 others.

Mira Bhayandar recorded the highest constituency-level figure in Thane district at 1,07,531, followed by Mumbra-Kalwa at 93,854 and Bhiwandi East at 68,255.

Pune reported 5,90,614 permanently shifted voters out of 28,66,481 names in the ASDDO category.

Of these, 1,43,975 were already enrolled, 3,12,048 were dead, 17,81,744 were untraceable/absent and 38,100 fell under others.

At the constituency level, Parvati recorded the highest permanently shifted figure in the district at 1,24,775, followed by Maval at 77,072 and Shivajinagar at 37,434.

Nagpur reported 5,29,833 permanently shifted voters out of 14,43,267 names in the ASDDO category.

The district had 1,18,099 already enrolled, 2,40,327 dead, 5,45,526 untraceable/absent and 9,482 others.

Hingna recorded 76,312 permanently shifted voters, followed by Nagpur Central at 67,107 and Nagpur West at 53,509. Mumbai city, with 5,28,279 permanently shifted voters, ranked fifth.

Its overall ASDDO count was 9,50,720, including 26,265 already enrolled, 1,44,122 dead, 2,44,304 untraceable/absent and 7,750 others.

Malabar Hill had the highest shifted count at 71,628, followed by Mumbadevi at 70,489 and Shivadi at 63,716.

Raigad recorded 3,02,242 permanently shifted voters out of 5,84,118 names in the ASDDO category.

Panvel alone accounted for 1,40,969 of them, followed by Uran with 52,300 and Karjat with 27,365.

Jalgaon was seventh with 2,62,481 permanently shifted voters out of 5,14,743 names in the ASDDO category.

Jalgaon city accounted for 53,795 permanently shifted voters, followed by Bhusawal (SC) at 34,530 and Chalisgaon at 23,657.

The Broader Impact Of Voter Data Discrepancies

The data also shows a sharp concentration of permanent-shift cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and other major urban centres.

However, the ASDDO classification is based on names not included in the draft roll because enumeration forms were not received, and includes multiple categories besides permanently shifted voters.