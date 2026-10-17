Mumbai station tense as mob attempts to free woman held for ticketless travel

Discover how a routine ticket check at Mumbai's Kandivali station on Friday escalated into a major ruckus involving a ticketless woman, a railway official, and an intervening mob, highlighting challenges faced by railway staff.

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Key Points A woman was caught travelling ticketless at Kandivali station on Friday evening.

Chief Ticket Inspector Priya Ambavade attempted to stop the woman, leading to a fall and torn clothes.

Unidentified women intervened, taking the passenger away and disrupting official procedures.

A mob gathered, accusing Ambavade of misconduct and demanding a public apology, which she refused.

Railway Police and RPF dispersed the mob, with authorities emphasising the importance of allowing employees to perform duties without obstruction.

Kandivali station in Mumbai witnessed ruckus on Friday after a woman was caught ticketless and tried to flee without paying the stipulated fine, an official said.

Confrontation Over Ticket Evasion

The woman, who was stopped by chief ticket inspector Priya Ambavade at around 7:30 pm, wanted to be let off without paying the fine and tried to flee, a Western Railway spokesperson said.

"Ambavade tried to stop the woman, in her mid-20s, from leaving. However, in the process, the woman passenger fell on the platform, resulting in her clothes tearing. She was then taken to the ticket-checking office," the official said.

However, three to four unidentified women accompanying her allegedly intervened and took her away from railway premises, disrupting the official process, he said.

"Later, a group of people gathered outside the ticket-checking office and accused Ambavade of using inappropriate language and behaving arrogantly. They pressured her to apologise publicly, but she declined. The railway police and Railway Protection Force had to intervene to disperse the mob," he said.

The situation is being monitored, he said, adding that most people have left the spot, though a few remain.

Railway employees performing their assigned duties must be able to do so without intimidation, obstruction or pressure from individuals or groups, the spokesperson said.

Evading ticket checking, interfering with official procedures or taking the law into one's own hands are matters of serious concern, he added.