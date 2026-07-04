Mumbai Shuts Schools, Colleges Amid Downpour Alert

Mumbai's civic body has declared an afternoon holiday for all schools and colleges following an India Meteorological Department red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, urging citizens to prioritise safety during the ongoing monsoon downpour.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road amid heavy rains in Mumbai.

Key Points Mumbai civic body declared an afternoon holiday for schools and colleges due to an IMD red alert.

The decision prioritises student safety amidst forecasts of extremely heavy rainfall.

Citizens are advised by the BMC to avoid unnecessary travel as heavy rains persist across the city.

Mumbai has experienced significant rainfall this week, with over 100 mm recorded in some areas.

Public transport, including local trains, is operating, but passengers report delays.

The Mumbai civic body on Saturday declared a holiday for the afternoon session in all schools and colleges across the metropolis after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students amid the forecast of extremely heavy rains. The BMC also appealed to citizens to step out of homes only if necessary as heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the city, he said.

Mumbai Braces For Heavy Monsoon Rains

The IMD issued the red alert for Mumbai, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during the day. Despite the late arrival of monsoon, the country's financial capital has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the beginning of this week.

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday. According to civic officials, public transport services, including suburban local trains, are operating normally, although passengers have complained of delays on the railway network.