HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai shocker: Doctor stabbed by girlfriend's brother

Mumbai shocker: Doctor stabbed by girlfriend's brother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 31, 2025 14:58 IST

x

A 26-year-old doctor of civic-run KEM hospital was attacked with a knife by three persons, including the brother of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, a police official said on Thursday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning near a Hanuman temple outside the hospital in Parel, he added.

"Dr Vishal Yadav was attacked by the brother of his girlfriend, who also works in the CVTS department of the hospital. The woman's kin got to know about their relationship recently," the official said.

 

"The woman's brother Farid Khan, along with his associate Nabil and one more person attacked Yadav with a knife, inflicting serious injuries on the doctor. The three have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. Further probe is underway," the Bhoiwada police station official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death on Mumbai street, kills self
Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death on Mumbai street, kills self
Former partner kills pregnant woman, slayed by husband
Former partner kills pregnant woman, slayed by husband
Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cop
Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cop
Man kills girlfriend, clicks selfie before dumping body
Man kills girlfriend, clicks selfie before dumping body
Suspecting infidelity, man stuffs wife's body into drum
Suspecting infidelity, man stuffs wife's body into drum

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass

webstory image 3

Is Moscow in Kerala? Or Delhi in New York?

VIDEOS

Zubeen Garg fans flock to Guwahati theatres to watch his last movie Roi Roi Binale3:17

Zubeen Garg fans flock to Guwahati theatres to watch his...

Disha Patani Spotted Inside Her Car in Bandra0:40

Disha Patani Spotted Inside Her Car in Bandra

Avneet Kaur Looks Smokin' Hot!0:35

Avneet Kaur Looks Smokin' Hot!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO