Mumbai schools, colleges shut as IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains

Mumbai and Pune are grappling with severe monsoon weather, triggering an 'orange' alert, widespread disruptions, school closures, and tragic fatalities from landslides and wall collapses.

IMAGE: Heavy monsoon showers lash Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rain and gusty winds, prompting school and college closures.

Relentless rain caused significant disruptions, including submerged roads, uprooted trees, and wall collapses across Mumbai and neighbouring districts.

A landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass section caused an 18-hour closure, disrupting traffic.

Heavy showers in Pune district led to multiple landslides and wall collapses, resulting in four fatalities.

Authorities in Pune rescued or shifted over 500 people to safer locations due to rain-related incidents.

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, amid the India Meteorological Department's 'orange' alert for heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis, officials said.

All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Relentless rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill on Monday.

Many roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

Orange Alert And Widespread Disruptions

The orange alert issued by the IMD indicates that people should be prepared for extremely bad weather that can cause significant disruptions, transport delays, and power outages, an official said.

It is at the third level in a four-stage colour system, placed above yellow and below red.



Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass section resumed on Monday night after remaining shut for more than 18 hours following a landslide triggered by overnight heavy rains, officials said.

A senior official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) told PTI that traffic resumed at 10.10 pm after safety inspections were completed at the landslide-hit site.

The Mumbai-bound carriageway had been closed after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2, the longest tunnel on the Missing Link -- that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains -- at around 4 am on Monday.

Fatalities And Rescues In Pune

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed in a landslide and wall collapse, while two others were swept away in separate rain-related incidents as heavy showers battered Pune district on Monday, prompting authorities to rescue or shift more than 500 people to safer places.

Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the district, including one in Patan village in Maval tehsil that claimed the lives of three members of a family, officials said.