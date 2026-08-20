Mumbai sailor family deaths: Formatted phones, washed house deepen mystery

Mumbai police are investigating the tragic deaths of an Indian Navy sailor and his family, suspecting a murder-suicide driven by depression and family disputes, with digital evidence now crucial to the case.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian Navy sailor Purnamal Mehra is suspected of murdering his wife and two children in Mumbai.

Police believe Mehra died by suicide a day after killing his family, attempting to erase digital evidence.

The bodies were found in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating the family died earlier than the sailor.

Depression and ongoing monetary and property disputes are being investigated as potential motives for the tragic incident.

Cyber experts are working to retrieve formatted mobile data to uncover crucial details and establish the motive.

Days after an Indian Navy sailor and his three family members were found dead at their residence in Mumbai, police suspect that he killed his wife and two children, and died by suicide a day later after erasing data from his and deceased wife's mobile, an official said.

The decaying bodies of Purnamal Mehra, his wife Oma, and their children aged three years and two months were recovered from their Navy Nagar quarters on Saturday.

Investigation Into The Tragic Deaths

The advanced stage of decomposition of the bodies of the sailor's wife and their two children led the investigators to conclude that they died at least 24 hours before Mehra.

The police suspect Mehra murdered the trio on Friday before attempting to cover his tracks.

The police suspect he washed the house, cleared the garbage bin, formatted his and his wife's mobile phones, and placed the bodies on the bed before taking his own life, sources added.

Cyber experts are currently attempting to retrieve the formatted data from the electronic devices to establish the motive, the official added.

Motive And Legal Proceedings

While an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was initially registered, police plan to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Mehra once the final post-mortem report arrives.

Preliminary findings suggest he strangled the two-month-old infant with a pillow and poisoned his wife and the elder child.

Investigation revealed that Mehra was suffering from depression and undergoing medical treatment. He was also facing strain due to monetary and property disputes with his siblings, who had reportedly severed ties with him.

The police have recorded statements from eight individuals to reconstruct the sequence of events. The incident came to light after neighbours broke open the apartment door, which was locked from the inside, when calls went unanswered.