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Heavy rains batter Mumbai, IMD warns 'intense rain' for 3 hrs

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 02, 2026 09:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Mumbai is grappling with severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions as heavy monsoon rains lash the city, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts.

Mumbai rains

IMAGE: People walk through a waterlogged road in Parel after heavy rains lash Mumbai. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Key Points

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed severe waterlogging on Thursday following heavy rainfall that lashed the city since early morning, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life.

Visuals from the Andheri, Kings Circle and Gandhi Market areas showed waterlogged roads, affecting vehicular movement.

 

As heavy rainfall continues in the city, Dadar station in Mumbai also witnessed waterlogged railway tracks.

IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department also issued a nowcast red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours till 10:45 am.

The weather department advised people to avoid weak structures and low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas; stay away from trees and electric poles; and remain updated with the latest weather information.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded Across Mumbai

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall between 8 am on July 1 and 7 am on July 2, with Mithagar Municipal School, Mulund, receiving 230.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Mankhurd Fire Station (228.6 mm) and S Ward Office (227 mm).

In the city, F South Ward Office recorded 223.8 mm of rainfall, followed by G South Ward Office (208.2 mm) and B Nadkarni Park Municipal School, Wadala (206.2 mm).

In the western suburbs, SWM Santacruz Workshop recorded 223.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Nariyal Wadi School, Santacruz (222.2 mm), Andheri Fire Station (213.2 mm), K East Ward Office (200.8 mm) and K West Ward Office (200.6 mm).

Monsoon Forecast For Other Regions

Meanwhile, senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said on Wednesday that the monsoon will soon cover additional areas, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat's west coast.

He warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat in the next four to five days, adding that a red alert has been issued for these areas.

He further stated that very heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha and central India.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje

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