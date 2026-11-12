Mumbai, Pune On Alert Over Bomb Threat Emails To Key Locations

Mumbai and Pune are on high alert after receiving email threats of bomb blasts targeting critical infrastructure, celebrity residences, and civic bodies, allegedly from the 'Khalistan National Army'.

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Key Points Mumbai authorities were placed on high alert on Thursday due to an email threatening bomb blasts at multiple locations, including the airport, Mayor's office, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa', and a PNB branch.

The threat email, sent from 'reduak079@gmail.com', mentioned specific dates like November 27 and December 31, and referenced 'Khalistan' and 'Khalistan National Army'.

Pune also received a similar bomb threat email, naming the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters and Mayor's office as potential targets, with a specified detonation time of 3.11 pm.

Security was immediately stepped up at the PMC headquarters in Pune, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was summoned on Thursday.

Previous bomb threat emails received by the PMC on June 10 and November 3 had turned out to be hoaxes.

Authorities in Mumbai were placed on high alert on Thursday following an email threat warning of bomb blasts across the metropolis, including at the airport, Mayor's office, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' and a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch, an official said.

Mumbai Targets And Threat Details

The official said the email, sent at 10.52 am from an account identified as reduak079@gmail.com, was addressed to the Zonal Office of PNB Mumbai, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) at Cuffe Parade and the bank's Zaveri Bazar branch in south Mumbai.

The subject line of the email mentioned a bomb blast at a PNB branch in Mumbai at 1.11 pm. It further mentioned dates, including November 27 and December 31, and contained threatening references to bomb attacks.

The email contained threats referring to multiple locations, including Mumbai banks, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mahalaxmi Stadium, Bachchan's 'Jalsa' bungalow, Mayor's office, besides making references to Khalistan and a purported organisation named 'Khalistan National Army', the official said.

Pune Also Receives Threat

Another email, also sent in the name of the Khalistan National Army, mentioned the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters and the city Mayor's office as potential targets of bomb blasts and specified 3.11 pm as the detonation time, a second official said.

Security was stepped up at the PMC headquarters, where the Mayor's office is also located, after the civic body received the threat email.

"The email was received at 1.16 pm on Thursday. Following this, security was stepped up (at PMC headquarters) and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was summoned," said Ganesh Sonune, in-charge of the PMC Disaster Management Cell.

Similar bomb threat emails had been received by the PMC on June 10 and November 3. Both threats had subsequently turned out to be hoaxes.