Mumbai Press Club Targeted in Gas Bomb Hoax: Police Investigate

A gas bomb threat targeting the Mumbai Press Club prompted a police investigation after a thorough search revealed the email to be a hoax.

Key Points Mumbai Press Club received a threat email claiming gas bombs were planted inside the building.

Police and security agencies conducted a thorough search of the premises.

The bomb threat was determined to be a hoax.

Cyber teams are investigating the origin of the threatening email.

The email sender made political claims in the message.

The Mumbai Press Club on Friday received a threat email claiming "gas bombs" had been planted inside the premises and would explode at 1 pm, triggering a thorough search of the building by security agencies, but nothing suspicious was found, police said.

The email sender, identifying as Neerja Ajmal Khan, also made political claims in the message, a police official said.

Police Response to the Threat

According to the official, after being informed about the bomb threat email, police and other security agencies immediately launched a search operation in the Press Club building located in south Mumbai.

Specialised units, including Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squads, were deployed to thoroughly check the premises. However, no suspicious item was found during the search and the bomb threat email turned out to be a hoax, he stated.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have initiated an investigation, with cyber teams working to trace the origin of the email, the official added.