Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai police warned of 'Somalia-like' attack

Mumbai police warned of 'Somalia-like' attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 26, 2022 17:46 IST
The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a 'Somalia-type attack' in India, an official said on Friday.

Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another '26/11-like' attack in the city.

 

The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said.

Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital.

The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
